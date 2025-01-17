Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.