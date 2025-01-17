Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 191 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 18,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,927.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

