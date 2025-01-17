Wedmont Private Capital Has $311,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 484.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.13%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

