Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

