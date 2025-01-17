Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Vertiv stock opened at $132.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $145.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

