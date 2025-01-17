Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13,726.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,524,000 after buying an additional 4,829,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 41,235.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,652,000 after purchasing an additional 937,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,266,000 after purchasing an additional 572,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,809,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

