Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,383 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $284,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,578,000 after buying an additional 1,336,592 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,168.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,175,000 after buying an additional 1,070,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 695.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after acquiring an additional 487,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,382,000 after acquiring an additional 453,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $123.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

