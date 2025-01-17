Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

