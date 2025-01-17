Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $98.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

