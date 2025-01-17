AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 934 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $219,045,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $159,823,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 173.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.