Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $380,821,000 after buying an additional 1,644,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,907 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after acquiring an additional 174,005 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 755,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 624,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.77. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

