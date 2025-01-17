Capstone Capital LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capstone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.2% of Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

