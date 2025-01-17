World Investment Advisors LLC Has $39.93 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 118.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,320 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $220.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.