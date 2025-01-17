Blankinship & Foster LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.