Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.35 and its 200-day moving average is $195.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

