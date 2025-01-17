Virtu Financial LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

