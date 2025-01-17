Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $342.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $257.42 and a 52 week high of $358.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

