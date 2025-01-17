AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

