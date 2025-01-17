AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

