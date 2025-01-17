Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $230.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

NYSE:FI opened at $206.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $136.48 and a 12-month high of $223.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,543,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,700,000 after buying an additional 561,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,238.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after acquiring an additional 558,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

