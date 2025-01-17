Wells Fargo & Company Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $151.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KKR. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

