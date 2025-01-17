United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Cut to $835.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $985.00 to $835.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.08.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:URI opened at $758.03 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $545.16 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $782.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 57,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.