Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $261.79 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $155.82 and a 12-month high of $262.87. The company has a market cap of $321.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average of $227.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

