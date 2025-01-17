Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,611 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,545 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,523,000 after purchasing an additional 541,192 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 329,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,685,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,405,000 after buying an additional 687,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

