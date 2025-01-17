Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,085,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,654,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,201,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 437,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,551,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $331.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.64 and a twelve month high of $337.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,590. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

