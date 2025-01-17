Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.06 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.10.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

