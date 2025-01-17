Wedmont Private Capital Buys 3,254 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,539.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,337 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in Macy’s by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 782,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 286,879 shares during the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 56.1% in the second quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 606,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 218,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after buying an additional 195,880 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. Argus upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

M opened at $13.90 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.95%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

