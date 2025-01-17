SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $548,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,059,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,755,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,139,000 after acquiring an additional 683,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,612,000 after purchasing an additional 709,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

