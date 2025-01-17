SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 156,698 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Griffin Securities cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

