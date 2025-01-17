Analysts Offer Predictions for Moderna FY2029 Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings of $22.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.30) per share.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

