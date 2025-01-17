Wedmont Private Capital Has $281,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.20.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

