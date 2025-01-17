Wedmont Private Capital Invests $263,000 in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 427,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 258,765 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. Simplify MBS ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.