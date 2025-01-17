SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 295 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $82.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

