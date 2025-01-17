iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

