Brookstone Capital Management Buys 417 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Kroger by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Kroger by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $1,040,302.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,366.08. The trade was a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $1,167,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,361.80. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,923. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.93.

Kroger Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE KR opened at $58.68 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

