AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,603 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 460,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 77,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FITB opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.