Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,271 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $323.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

