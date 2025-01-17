Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 891,555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,322,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,795,993,000 after buying an additional 625,492 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2,025.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,636,000 after acquiring an additional 520,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,477 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.35.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

