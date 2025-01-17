Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,013 NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $54.27 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $583,270.16. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $384,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,591.20. This trade represents a 30.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.