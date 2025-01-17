Czech National Bank Purchases 691 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.28 and a one year high of $164.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $504,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,033.24. This represents a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

