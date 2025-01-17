Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 279,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $192.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.24 and its 200-day moving average is $193.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $170.13 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

