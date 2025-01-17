AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 236 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Solventum were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Solventum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Solventum by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Solventum by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 659,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 431,986 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOLV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE:SOLV opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

