CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 77.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.5 %

CXW stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.01. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $576,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,288.40. The trade was a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,464. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $2,389,880. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

