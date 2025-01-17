Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 309 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Hershey by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $154.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $150.31 and a 1-year high of $211.92.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.