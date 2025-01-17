AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $235,000 Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at $263,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $46.61 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

