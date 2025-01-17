Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walmart stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 202,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 152,845 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Bcwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 127,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,609,579.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,347 shares of company stock worth $12,311,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.49.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

