Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $535,000 Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 175.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,522,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 352.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,591.50. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,333.39. The trade was a 21.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,322. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

