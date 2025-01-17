Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,962,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,524,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 45.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,030,000 after buying an additional 151,807 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $208.01 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.39 and a 200 day moving average of $183.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at $625,738,716.90. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,450 shares of company stock worth $4,212,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

