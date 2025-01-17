Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Stock Position Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHK. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 120,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 60,063 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

