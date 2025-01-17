Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Semrush alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semrush

Semrush Trading Up 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 190.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Semrush has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

In related news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $37,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,430.40. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $80,318.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,301,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,497,215.94. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,711 shares of company stock worth $3,332,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter valued at $123,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Semrush by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.